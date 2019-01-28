Wanna learn at least five new things about your Mac and iOS devices? This week’s Mac Geek Gab episode is sure to hit the mark. With topics ranging from Quick Look to Car Play to Robot Vacuums to APFS, there’s always something new to learn! Press play, download, and enjoy.
MGG 746: Battery Usage, CarPlay, Notifications, and Cool Stuff Found
Wanna learn at least five new things about your Mac and iOS devices? This week’s Mac Geek Gab episode is sure to hit the mark. With topics ranging from Quick Look to Car Play to Robot Vacuums to APFS, there’s always something new to learn!...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Capterra – Visit Capterra.com/MGG for free, today, to find the right tools to make 2019 the year for your business.
SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com. Check out their new Envoy Pro EX, USB-C Travel Dock, and Mercury Helios FX.
SPONSOR: Hair Club. Visit HairClub.com/MGG today for a free hair analysis AND a free take home hair care kit – all valued over three hundred dollars.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 746 for Monday, January 28, 2019
- 00:01:46 Abhimanyu-QT-See End Time on Apple TV
- 00:04:21 Kelly-QT-Remember QuickLook
- 00:08:02 Bill-iOS Battery Usage on Home & Lock Screen
- 00:13:58 Paul-Bootable Clone
- 00:22:21 SPONSOR: Hair Club. Visit HairClub.com/MGG today for a free hair analysis AND a
- free take home hair care kit – all valued over three hundred dollars.
- 00:24:41 Christopher-744-CSF-AppTrap
- 00:26:15 CSF-RoboVac 30C
- 00:31:47 CSF-Steve-Obi200
- 00:35:27 CSF-Doogee S90 & Doogee S70
- 00:38:35 CarPlay Bluetooth Conflicts
- 00:46:25 CarPlay vs. Android Auto
- 00:51:44 SPONSOR: Capterra – Visit Capterra.com/MGG for free, today, to find the right tools to make 2019 the year for your business. <https://capterra.com/mgg>
- 00:53:37 Ed-Car Auto-start Bluetooth Music
- 01:00:48 Andrew-New Mac mini Revelations and Limitations
- 01:08:50 SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com. Check out their new Envoy Pro EX, USB-C Travel Dock, and Mercury Helios FX. <https://macsales.com/>
- 01:11:16 PaulFranz-Is IPv6 Safe?
- Test IPv6 at IPv6-test.com
- 01:22:00 Bill-How to Tell if APFS Drive was Converted from HFS+
- 01:27:26 MGG 745 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network