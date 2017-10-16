Benchmarking High Sierra on Older Macs, Who’s to Blame for iPhone Addiction – TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-17

John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join guest-host Bryan Chaffin to examine benchmarks showing that High Sierra is faster on older Macs than Sierra. They also talk about the issue of smartphone addiction, who’s to blame, and whether or not it’s a problem for Apple.

