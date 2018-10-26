Better Face ID for iPad Pro, the AI Cold War – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-26

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about why they expect to see landscape as well as portrait orientation support for Face ID on the new iPad Pro, plus they share their thoughts on the battle for AI supremacy in the U.S. and China.

