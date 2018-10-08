Deconstructing Bloomberg’s Spy Chip Report, 7 Years of Siri – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-08

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the responses to Bloomberg’s China spy chip report, and what could account for the strong denials from Apple and Amazon. They also look at the state of Siri on the voice assistant’s 7th anniversary.

