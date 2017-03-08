Bob’s Productivity Book, CIA iPhone Hacks, the Home Hub We Want – ACM 401

Bob LeVitus joins Bryan and Jeff to talk about his new book, Working Smarter for Mac Users. They talk about why Bob wrote it and the things Bryan learned from editing it. They also talk about the CIA iPhone hacks leaked to Wikileaks and the home automation hub they wish they could buy.

4:06 PM Mar. 8th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

