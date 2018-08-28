Brian Bumbery Joins Apple Music, Technology’s Social Impact – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-28

Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about Brian Bumbery leaving his own music industry publicity agency to join the Apple Music team, plus they dive into the way personal technology is creating social changes.

