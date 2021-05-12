Bryan Chaffin is joined by Jeff Gamet to speculate about the future of smarthomes and artificial intelligence, looking towards a future when these technologies work smoothly and have a real impact on how we live.
Download: MP3 Version
The Future of Smarthomes and AI - ACM 546
Sponsors
SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs – Go to LinkedIn.com/ACM and get your first job post for free!
