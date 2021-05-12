Bryan Chaffin is joined by Jeff Gamet to speculate about the future of smarthomes and artificial intelligence, looking towards a future when these technologies work smoothly and have a real impact on how we live.

Download: MP3 Version

The Future of Smarthomes and AI - ACM 546

8:32 AM May. 12th, 2021 | 00:57:54

Sponsors

Sources referenced in this episode:

