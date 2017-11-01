Bryan’s HomeKit Problems, HomePod’s SiriKit, Apple’s Product Improvements – ACM 435

Bryan and Jeff explore the good points and less-than-good points of Apple’s HomeKit, and the news that HomePod is going to need your iPhone to do some things. They also look at mounting evidence that Apple is back in gear for regular updates across its product line.

