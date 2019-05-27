Backup Your Syncs – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 763

Ever get a beachball in Messages on your Mac? Want to re-arrange your CarPlay icons? Need an easy way to find files on your Mac, but the Finder’s not cutting it? These are just a few of the ways John and Dave start Mac Geek Gab this week, and then it’s time to dive into the harder questions! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 763: Backup Your Syncs

7:30 AM May. 27th, 2019 | 01:25:43

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. WordPress, OpenVPN, WireGuard, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive server, Minecraft, Team Fortress 2, and more! Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com – OWC’s new Aura Pro X2 NVME Flash SSD adds speed and up to 2TB to your older Mac. Your Mac, your keyboard, your ports, just more space and speed!

SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs. Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

