APFS is still quite young, and both the market for it and our experience with it are evolving at a rapid pace. There’s plenty more to learn about it, and your two favorite geeks dig in a little today. But that’s not all! Some questions from the forums, some questions from the email, and more round out the show. Press play and enjoy!

