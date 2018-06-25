Just In Case…Sensitivity – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 715

APFS is still quite young, and both the market for it and our experience with it are evolving at a rapid pace. There’s plenty more to learn about it, and your two favorite geeks dig in a little today. But that’s not all! Some questions from the forums, some questions from the email, and more round out the show. Press play and enjoy!

MGG 715: Just In Case...Sensitivity

10:00 AM Jun. 25th, 2018 | 01:26:57

Sponsors

SPONSOR: 1Password for Mac: It’s a password manager, and you need one. Dave uses 1Password, and the new 1Password 7 adds Watchtower, an engine that tells you if one of your passwords has been compromised. Get 3 months free at 1password.com/geekgab.

SPONSOR: Other World Computing: Battery upgrades for all MacBook Pro Retinta Display models and Thunderbolt 3 Docks for both Mac and Windows.

SPONSOR: Crossover from CodeWeavers: Feeling nostalgic this summer, well did you know you can play a lot of your old Windows games on mac with CrossOver? Visit codeweavers.com/mgg for a 14-day free trial and 35% off your purchase!

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

