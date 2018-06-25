APFS is still quite young, and both the market for it and our experience with it are evolving at a rapid pace. There’s plenty more to learn about it, and your two favorite geeks dig in a little today. But that’s not all! Some questions from the forums, some questions from the email, and more round out the show. Press play and enjoy!
MGG 715: Just In Case...Sensitivity
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 715 for Monday, June 25, 2018
- 00:01:35 The Drives, They Die
- 00:10:16 Mark-Setting up Time Machine on Synology
- 00:14:41 david2m2-Choosing Malware and Virus Protection
- Drive Genius Malware Detection
- 00:18:49 Allison-QT-Do Not Disturb on the Mac
- 00:26:25 Rob-Odd Screen Saver Behavior
- 00:30:26 Upgraded to High Sierra
- 00:36:52 High Sierra Screen Savers
- 00:38:22 Rick-Recurring problems with external media
- 00:44:58 Michael-Converting External Drives to APFS?
- 00:51:28 Matt-APFS Case Sensitivity
- 00:54:03 Brent-HDD (Fusion Drive) Issues
- 00:59:17 Robin-APFS vs. HFS+
- 01:02:01 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Joe M., Richard N., Antonio B., Gary B., Joseph W., Jeff F., EvTheNerd, Joseph B-P, Dave G.
- 01:04:02 Archiving and then Deleting from Gmail
before:2014/01/01 -label:[imap]-archive -in:inbox -in:sent has:nouserlabels
- 01:08:39 Phil-Adapting power while traveling to different countries
- 01:23:53 MGG 715 Outtro
