CES 2017 Expectations and Predictions- TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-03

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

CES 2017 is kicking off, so today Kelly Guimont joins Jeff Gamet talk about what they expect to be the big product categories at this year’s events. Be sure to follow along all week for The Mac Observer’s on-location coverage.

10:30 AM Jan. 3rd, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

  • CES 2017 expectations for smart home, health and fitness, robotics, drones, TV, and more

