CES 2017 Wireless Charging, Sober Sensors, and More – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-05

Pepcom at CES 2017 was packed with cool tech gear, so Dave Hamilton, Bryan Chaffin, and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet look at some of the products they liked. There’s an Apple Watch band that knows if you’re drunk, ubiquitous wireless charging, and more.

