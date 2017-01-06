CES 2017 Wireless Earpods and Drone Blocking – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-06

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

ShowStoppers at CES 2017 had loads of cool tech, which means there’s more for Dave Hamilton, Bryan Chaffin, and John F. Braun to share with Jeff Gamet. They look at wireless earpods, drone and cellphone blocking, and smart lights.

CES 2017 Wireless Earpods and Drone Blocking - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-06

2:13 PM Jan. 6th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

ShowStoppers at CES 2017 had loads of cool tech, which means there’s more for Dave Hamilton, Bryan Chaffin, and John F. Braun to share with...

Sponsors

MacPaw is the known app developers of prime apps for Mac that start a whole revolution on the Mac market. Their new service Setapp launched this year to become the first massive subscription-based app service in Mac history.

 

The Elgato Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock features two Thunderbolt™ 3 and three USB 3.0 ports, a built-in DisplayPort and Gigabit Ethernet, as well as separate microphone input and amplified audio output.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

The Mac Observer’s CES 2017 coverage sponsors:

The Mac Observer's CES 2017 coverage sponsored by:

  • iMazing
  • The Omni Group
  • Merlin Project
  • MacPaw
  • Elgato

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account