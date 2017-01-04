CES 2017 Smart Remotes, Mesh Networks, and More – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-04

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

CES 2017’s Unveiled event was last night and we saw loads of interesting new products. Dave Hamilton, Bryan Chaffin, and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet share some of the cool tech gear they found ranging from smart remotes for home entertainment systems to new wireless mesh network basestations.

2:15 PM Jan. 4th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

