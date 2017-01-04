CES 2017’s Unveiled event was last night and we saw loads of interesting new products. Dave Hamilton, Bryan Chaffin, and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet share some of the cool tech gear they found ranging from smart remotes for home entertainment systems to new wireless mesh network basestations.
CES 2017 Smart Remotes, Mesh Networks, and More - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-04
Sponsors
Merlin Project is the leading project management software for the Mac that’s easy to learn and offers virtually limitless expansion possibilities. Merlin Project for macOS is the answer to all your questions when it comes to planning, managing, and controlling your projects.
- Video: A Look Around Inside CES Unveiled 2017
- CES 2017 Unveiled favorite products
- Sevenhugs Smart Remote
- Lemon California Roll Bluetooth speaker
- Cognitive Systems Aura
- Linksys Velop
- Kyon
The Mac Observer’s CES 2017 coverage sponsors:
- iMazing
- Omni Group
- Merlin Project
- MacPaw
- Elgato
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed