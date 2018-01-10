CES 2018 and Voice Appliances, Cool Product Finds – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-10

Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet at CES 2018 in Las Vegas to talk about voice control devices’ strong presence at the event, plus they share more cool products they’ve found.
TDO 2018-01-10: CES 2018 Day 3 Voice Devices
Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet at CES 2018 in Las Vegas to talk about voice control devices’ strong presence at the event, plus they share more cool products they’ve found.
Sponsors
Thanks to our CES 2018 sponsors Elgato, OWC, and Smile Software
- HomePod talk at CES 2018
- Rocketbook
- TiVo
- myCharge Unplugged
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed