CES 2018 and Voice Appliances, Cool Product Finds – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-10

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet at CES 2018 in Las Vegas to talk about voice control devices’ strong presence at the event, plus they share more cool products they’ve found.

TDO 2018-01-10: CES 2018 Day 3 Voice Devices

10:30 AM Jan. 10th, 2018 | 00:21:22 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

Thanks to our CES 2018 sponsors Elgato, OWC, and Smile Software

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

The Mac Observer's CES 2018 coverage sponsored by:

  • elgato
  • Other World Computing
  • Smile
  • CES
