CES 2018 Apple’s Shrinking Presence, Cool Product Finds – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-12

John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet for their last day at CES 2018 in Las Vegas to talk about Apple’s diminishing presence at the event, plus they share some more cool products they found.
TDO 2018-01-12: CES 2018 Day 5 Apple's Shrinking Presence
Sponsors
Thanks to our CES 2018 sponsors Elgato, OWC, and Smile Software
- Alexa Mania at CES Has Observers Questioning Apple’s Approach
- RhinoShield Mod Case
- Valt
- STM GOODS augmented reality app
- Scosche Magic Mout Pro
- Moduwear
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed