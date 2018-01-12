CES 2018 Apple’s Shrinking Presence, Cool Product Finds – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-12

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet for their last day at CES 2018 in Las Vegas to talk about Apple’s diminishing presence at the event, plus they share some more cool products they found.

TDO 2018-01-12: CES 2018 Day 5 Apple's Shrinking Presence

1:46 PM Jan. 12th, 2018 | 00:23:22 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

Thanks to our CES 2018 sponsors Elgato, OWC, and Smile Software

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

The Mac Observer's CES 2018 coverage sponsored by:

  • elgato
  • Other World Computing
  • Smile
  • CES
