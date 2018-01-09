CES 2018 and HomePod Talk, Cool Product Finds – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-09

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet CES 2018 in Las Vegas to look at how Apple’s HomePod is a big topic this year, plus they share more cool products they’ve found.

TDO 2018-01-09: CES 2018 Day 2 Cool Products

12:45 PM Jan. 9th, 2018 | 00:23:57 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

Thanks to our CES 2018 sponsors Elgato, OWC, and Smile Software

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

The Mac Observer's CES 2018 coverage sponsored by:

  • elgato
  • Other World Computing
  • Smile
  • CES
