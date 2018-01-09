CES 2018 and HomePod Talk, Cool Product Finds – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-09

John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet CES 2018 in Las Vegas to look at how Apple’s HomePod is a big topic this year, plus they share more cool products they’ve found.

