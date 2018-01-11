CES 2018 Xfinity’s Smart Home Strategy, Cool Product Finds – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-11

Dave Hamilton joins Jeff Gamet at CES 2018 in Las Vegas to discuss Xfinity’s plan to make smart home tech more accessible to the average person, plus they share more cool products they’ve found.

