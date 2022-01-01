CES and In-Person Events, Brain Implants, Social Media Accountability, with Jeff Gamet – ACM 566

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet talk about CES and the future of in-person events. They also take a look at brain implants, which, believe it or not, are here. And, they talk about efforts to make social media companies accountable and say: be careful what you wish for.

