TDO 2018-01-17: chaiOS Bug Explained Kelly Guimont and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to discuss the chaiOS bug for the Mac and iPhone, plus they weigh in on Apple’s bid for the new J.J. Abrams sci-fi series.