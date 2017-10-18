Cheap (Legal?) Movie Downloads and The (Self-Inflicted?) Effects of Apple’s RDF – TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-18

The movie studios let you add digital movies to your library for two dollars, and Apple’s reality distortion field is still strong – and perhaps self-inflicted – and that’s what Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro discuss with guest-host Dave Hamilton on today’s TDO. Press play… and enjoy!

TDO 2017-10-18: Cheap (Legal?) Movie Downloads and The (Self-Inflicted?) Effects of Apple's RDF

1:12 PM Oct. 18th, 2017 | 00:24:46 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

