The movie studios let you add digital movies to your library for two dollars, and Apple’s reality distortion field is still strong – and perhaps self-inflicted – and that’s what Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro discuss with guest-host Dave Hamilton on today’s TDO. Press play… and enjoy!
TDO 2017-10-18: Cheap (Legal?) Movie Downloads and The (Self-Inflicted?) Effects of Apple's RDF
- 00:00:00 TMO Daily Observations October 18, 2017
- 00:01:07 Hacking your way to cheap movies
- 00:15:46 The new iOS App Store and Apple’s RDF
- 00:24:22 TDO Outtro
