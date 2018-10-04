China’s Computer Spying Chips, Presidential Alert Follow Up – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-04

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to explore a report that China snuck spy chips onto servers Apple, Amazon, and U.S. government agencies used, plus they follow up on yesterday’s smartphone emergency alert test.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-10-04: China's Computer Spying Chips

1:45 PM Oct. 4th, 2018 | 00:24:26

Sponsors

