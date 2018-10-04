China’s Computer Spying Chips, Presidential Alert Follow Up – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-04

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to explore a report that China snuck spy chips onto servers Apple, Amazon, and U.S. government agencies used, plus they follow up on yesterday’s smartphone emergency alert test.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-10-04: China's Computer Spying Chips
Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to explore a report that China snuck spy chips onto servers Apple, Amazon, and U.S. government agencies used, plus they follow up on yesterday’s smartphone emergency alert test.
Sponsors
Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.
- China Reportedly Snuck Spy Chips Onto Apple, Amazon Servers
- Presidential Alert test follow up
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed