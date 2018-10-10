China Spy Hacks Again, Subscription TV Streaming Overload – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-10

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to try to sort out Bloomberg’s latest Chinese server spy hack report, plus they dive into the growing problem with subscription streaming TV service overload.

TDO 2018-10-10: China Spy Hacks Again Adam Christianson from the Maccast and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to try to sort out Bloomberg’s latest Chinese server spy hack report, plus they dive into the growing problem with subscription streaming TV service overload.