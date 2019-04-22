It’s true, your two favorite geeks have come together again to have a “communal head scratch” about all the questions and problems you’ve submitted. Then it’s on to some happy tips, including one about working around the new Dropbox limitations. Download, press play, and learn at least five new things… and get your questions answered, too!

MGG 758: Communal Head Scratching to Solve Your Problems It’s true, your two favorite geeks have come together again to have a “communal head scratch” about all the questions and problems you’ve submitted. Then it’s on to some happy tips, including one about working around the new Dropbox limitations. Download, press play, and learn...