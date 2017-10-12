Compiling sudo and nano, XikiHub with Craig Muth – Terminal Tinkering 6

Join Jeff Butts once again, and he’ll show you how to compile sudo and nano in FreeBSD, plus introduce you to XikiHub, a new Terminal/command line product taking shape at Kickstarter.

Join Jeff Butts once again, and he’ll show you how to compile sudo and nano in FreeBSD, plus introduce you to XikiHub, a new Terminal/command line product taking shape at Kickstarter.

Join Jeff Butts for another episode digging beneath the hood of your computer. He’ll walk you through compiling sudo and nano in FreeBSD. Next, he interviews Craig Muth, the developer behind Xiki and the new XikiHub campaign.

Be sure to back XikiHub on Kickstarter and help this amazing project come to life.