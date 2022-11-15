Concerns About Ads from Inside Apple – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-15 Ken_Ray Nov 15th, 2022 3:00 AM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio There’s word of a certain malaise inside Apple’s ad department. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to kick that around. Plus – Russian code has been found in apps used by the CDC and the US Army. Jeff will fill us in. Get In Touch: Show Notes AppleInsider: Concern and Malaise Inside Apple's Ad Unit US Army iOS App Found to Contain Code Developed in Russia