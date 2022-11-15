Concerns About Ads from Inside Apple – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-15

Ken_Ray

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
Download Audio

There’s word of a certain malaise inside Apple’s ad department. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to kick that around. Plus – Russian code has been found in apps used by the CDC and the US Army. Jeff will fill us in.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.