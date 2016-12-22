The Congressional Encryption Working Group has issued a year-end report on encryption that finds weakening encryption would harm the national security interests of the United States. Bryan and Jeff discuss the implications, as well as a new request from the Turkish government asking Apple to unlock an iPhone 4s owned by an assassin. They cap the show with a preview of CES expectations.
Congressional Encryption Working Group Backs Encryption, Thoughts on CES - ACM 390
Sources referenced in this episode:
- The Congressional Encryption Working Group Hands Apple a Victory in their Year-End Report Just Published – Patently Apple
- Russia And Turkey Ask Apple to Unlock Killer’s iPhone 4s
- CES
