Congressional Encryption Working Group Backs Encryption, Thoughts on CES – ACM 390

The Congressional Encryption Working Group has issued a year-end report on encryption that finds weakening encryption would harm the national security interests of the United States. Bryan and Jeff discuss the implications, as well as a new request from the Turkish government asking Apple to unlock an iPhone 4s owned by an assassin. They cap the show with a preview of CES expectations.

8:25 PM Dec. 22nd, 2016 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

