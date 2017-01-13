Consumer Reports Loves the Mac Again, Bigger Apple TV Apps – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-13

Consumer Reports changed its tune and now recommends Apple’s new Touch Bar MacBook Pro. John Martellaro joins Jeff Gamet to debate whether or not we should trust Consumer Reports computer reviews, plus they share their thoughts on the big app size increase for Apple TV.

