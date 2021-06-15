Rory Cellan Jones, BBC Technology Correspondent and author of ‘Always On: Hope and Fear in the Social Smartphone Era’, joins Charlotte Henry to discuss the launch of the iPhone and how Apple became a content creation company.
Download: MP3 Version
Content Consumption in Our 'Always Own' World
Rory Cellan Jones, BBC Technology Correspondent and author of ‘Always On: Hope and Fear in the Social Smartphone Era’, joins Charlotte Henry to discuss the launch of the iPhone and how Apple became a content creation company.
- Chapter 1 – “We’re going to make some history…”
- ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two Coming to Apple TV+ July 23
- ‘The Morning Show’ Season Two Premieres September 17 on Apple TV+
- Has Apple Had a Good Awards Season? — Media+
- Rory Cellan-Jones on Twitter
- Always On: Hope and Fear in the Social Smartphone Era
- BBC Tech Tent
- Charlotte Henry on Twitter