Rory Cellan Jones, BBC Technology Correspondent and author of ‘Always On: Hope and Fear in the Social Smartphone Era’, joins Charlotte Henry to discuss the launch of the iPhone and how Apple became a content creation company.

Content Consumption in Our 'Always Own' World

11:44 AM Jun. 15th, 2021 | 00:31:55

