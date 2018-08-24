Coping with Subscription Apps – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-24

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about living with the subscription model for apps, plus they look at how SetApp may have found the right balance for developers and users.
TDO 2018-08-24: Coping with Subscription Apps
- Coping with app subscriptions
- Here are the 5 Apps from SetApp You Need on Your Mac
- Adam Christianson’s The Maccast
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed