Core i9 MacBook Pro Fix, How to Hook Us on Apple’s TV Shows – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-25

Kelly Guimont, John Martellaro and Jeff Gamet dive into Apple’s software fix for the MacBook Pro Core i9 throttling problem, plus Kelly may have figured out Apple’s strategy for drawing us in to its own original TV shows.
- Tests Confirm Core i9 MacBook Pro Software Update Fixes Throttling Issue
- Hulu may be showing us how Apple will hook us on its original shows
- Jeff is talking at WordCamp Denver on July 28
