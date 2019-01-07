The Cosmic Bit Flip – Mac Geek Gab 743

In the calm before the CES storm, John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton come to you from Las Vegas to share their thoughts and answer your questions. Plus, John mentions Cosmic Bit Flips and everything goes sideways. Listen, enjoy, and learn. Just press play!
MGG 743: The Cosmic Bit Flip
In the calm before the CES storm, John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton come to you from Las Vegas to share their thoughts and answer your questions. Plus, John mentions Cosmic Bit Flips and everything goes sideways. Listen, enjoy, and learn. Just press play!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 743 for Monday, January 7, 2019
- 00:01:30 Dave and John live from Las Vegas
- 00:05:06 Jason-QT-Speed up your Mac with Terminal Commands
- 00:07:30 Randall-Entering 2FA Verification Codes with Apple IDs
- 00:11:34 David-CSF-WebCoRE
- 00:13:35 CSF-Dave’s Plastic Shield for his MacBook Air
- 00:14:42 CSF-Night Owl
- 00:16:00 Ian-CSF-Controller to Backup/Restore HomeKit
- 00:19:20 DLH-QT-Configure startup security on your new Mac
- 00:26:19 Andrew-742-Overheating Time Capsule and AirPort Extreme
- 00:28:58 David-Multiple From Addresses with Gmail on macOS and iOS
- 00:32:50 Messages older than December 1 Don’t Appear in Mail Search
- OnyX for Mac
- Indexes or Indices?
- 00:36:02 Ed-Which apps to install after a Nuke-and-Pave?
- 00:39:22 Michael-Saving locally and not syncing to iCloud
- 00:44:22 Brian-Properly repurposing an SSD
- 00:48:48 Dave-Wired Keyboard with USB-C iPad Pro
- 00:58:10 Kevin-Converting old VIDEO_TS Folders for Plex
- 01:01:00 Louis-Understanding Synology Drive for iOS
- 01:03:55 MGG 743 Outtro
