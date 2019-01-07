The Cosmic Bit Flip – Mac Geek Gab 743

In the calm before the CES storm, John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton come to you from Las Vegas to share their thoughts and answer your questions. Plus, John mentions Cosmic Bit Flips and everything goes sideways. Listen, enjoy, and learn. Just press play!

Sun Rays blasting earth – The Cosmic Bit Flip - Mac Geek Gab 743
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 743: The Cosmic Bit Flip

2:00 AM Jan. 7th, 2019 | 01:06:40

Sponsors

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

The Mac Observer's CES 2019 coverage sponsored by:

  • TextExpander
  • Bombich Software
  • Other World Computing
  • CES
