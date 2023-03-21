Counting and Ditching iPhones – TMO Daily Observations 2023-03-21 Ken_Ray Mar 21st, 2023 3:05 AM EDT | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Counterpoint Research has some staggering data on premium smartphones and iPhone. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken work those numbers. Plus – Is “iPhone” the generic name for “smartphone” in Russia? Get In Touch: Show Notes Counterpoint: Premium Smartphones Owned 2022 (and Apple Owned Premium Smartphones) Samsung Sold More Foldables Last Year Than Other Brands Combined Apple Statistics (2023) from the Site Business of Apps Kremlin tells officials to stop using iPhones - Kommersant newspaper