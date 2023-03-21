Counting and Ditching iPhones – TMO Daily Observations 2023-03-21

Counterpoint Research has some staggering data on premium smartphones and iPhone. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken work those numbers. Plus – Is “iPhone” the generic name for “smartphone” in Russia?

