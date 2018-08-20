CPU Throttling on Older Macs – Mac Geek Gab 723

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

It’s not just newer Macs that suffer from CPU throttling, it happens on older Macs, too, and a firmware update is not the easy fix. Keychains, Photo Sorting, Battery management tips, and doing the Public Wi-Fi Dance are just some of the other topics covered.

CPU with speedometer and text: CPU Throttling on Older Macs - Mac Geek Gab 723
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 723: CPU Throttling on Older Macs

7:29 PM Aug. 20th, 2018 | 01:26:27

It’s not just newer Macs that suffer from CPU throttling, it happens on older Macs, too, and a firmware update is not the easy fix. Keychains, Photo Sorting, Battery management tips, and doing the Public Wi-Fi Dance are just some of the other topics covered.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: MasterClass – Imagine learning new recipes from Gordon Ramsay, or 2 photography tips from Annie Leibovitz. Now you can. Visit MasterClass.com/MGG for unlimited access to MasterClass. 

SPONSOR: Crossover from CodeWeavers – Feeling nostalgic this summer, well did you know you can play a lot of your old Windows games on mac with CrossOver?

SPONSOR: GameTime – Gametime is the top destination for last-minute tickets to live events. For $15 off your first purchase, visit usegametime.com/MGG and use promo code MGG.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account