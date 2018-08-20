It’s not just newer Macs that suffer from CPU throttling, it happens on older Macs, too, and a firmware update is not the easy fix. Keychains, Photo Sorting, Battery management tips, and doing the Public Wi-Fi Dance are just some of the other topics covered.
MGG 723: CPU Throttling on Older Macs
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 723 for Monday, August 20, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:01:45 John Upgrades his NAS
- 00:08:35 Low Battery Causes CPU Slowdowns to 800MHz
- 00:15:15 Iain-3 Battery and Heat Management Tips
- 00:22:32 Use separate Keychain for Mail certificates
- 00:28:51 CSF-PowerPort Strip 12
- 00:30:58 Donna-Cheap iPhone Charger causes Ford Tire Pressure Monitor System Fault
- Buy a better charger
- 00:35:51 Paul-Doing the public Wi-Fi Dance
- 00:40:06 Reset Network Settings
- 00:42:31 Ioannis-Lightning to USB-C to MacBook
- 00:43:59 Feedback@MacGeekGab.com
- 00:47:17 Ron-USB-C Heat
- 00:52:36 Ron-Mail Tildes
- 00:55:37 Andrew-Sort Photos by Date Taken
- 01:02:00 Greg-UPS Options in Energy Saver
- pmset -g
- 01:06:42 Roger-iPhone Reset All Settings after App Crash
- 01:09:40 Kevin-Is FileMaker the right answer?
- 01:16:17 Brian-How long before my Mac is no longer secure?
- 01:21:12 MGG 723 Outtro
