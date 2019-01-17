Cricut, Rocket Book, and Setapp, with Bob LeVitus – ACM 497

In this episode, Bob LeVitus tells Bryan Chaffin all about the Cricut. This thing can cut 150 different substances, draw, write, and like I said, even sew. And you can control it from your Mac, iPhone, or iPad. They also discuss Rocket Book, which is part reusable paper (you can erase it!) and part app-based service that will scan what you write and draw and convert text with OCR. They cap the show with a look at Setapp and why they think this multi-app service for the Mac is great.
Cricut, Rocket Book, Setapp, Bob LeVitus - ACM 497
