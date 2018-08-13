The spinning beachball sucks. It sucks time away, and it sucks the life out of your computing experience. So let’s talk about at least one way to solve it. And let’s learn at least four other things along the way. Sound good? Great. Press play and you’re on the train.
MGG 722: Cure The Beachball – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 722
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 722 for Monday, August 13, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:03 Matt-719-Delete the logs, cure the beachball
- 00:05:11 Streamline The System Preferences Window
- 00:06:55 Dominic-721-Don’t Forget Migration Assistant
- 00:08:01 Elliot-720-AirPods Replacement Process
- 00:08:52 Dan-QT-Examine your iPhone
- 00:12:38 QT-QuickBooks-Don’t Forget to use QuickBooks Classes
- 00:15:07 Jeff-CSF-macOS Grab Utility
- 00:18:14 BrianMonroe-CSF-NetTool.io
- 00:19:30 Greg-CSF-721-Metapho for Getting Video Sizes
- 00:21:31 Greg-CSF-721-BASEQI microSD Adapter and Samsung 256GB MicroSDXC
- 00:25:06 Alex-Is iCloud Data Encrypted?
- 00:28:32 Joe-Importing old Mailboxes
- 00:33:36 David-Custom DNS on Mobile Data
- 00:36:16 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Josh O., Louis-Michel, Paulo B., Margaret M., Eliot G., Working Smarter for Mac Users, Ryan M., Neal L., Scott F., Abdullah B., John G., Frank A., James C., Jay C., Joe S., Barry F., Ari L., Michael P., Bob L., John B.
- 00:38:22 Devon-Older (2010) and Newer (2012) Mac Drive Woes
- 00:46:06 Mike-What’s Accessing My Hard Drive?
- 00:53:22 Les-Is AppleCare+ Worth It on a MacBook Pro?
- 00:59:08 Mark-Cable Modem brings down entire network
- 01:05:44 Apple’s new DMARC Policy and GMail
- 01:10:21 Damian-Future of Mac Scripting
- 01:14:28 Eddie-External Display Wake-From-Sleep and Handshake Issues
- 01:19:15 Kaz-Migrating Application Data/Settings to a new Mac (mainly just #4)
- 01:26:33 MGG 722 Outtro
