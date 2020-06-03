Dads & Grads, Mind Mapping, Work at Home Tips, with Bob LeVitus – ACM 531

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bryan Chaffin is joined by Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus to discuss some of his Dads & Grads gift recommendations. They also discuss mind mapping software and how Bob found his connection for using it. And, they go over some of Bob’s tips for working from home.

Apple Context Machine Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Dads & Grads, Mind Mapping, Work at Home, w/ Bob LeVitus - ACM 531

5:04 PM Jun. 3rd, 2020 | 00:49:19

Bryan Chaffin is joined by Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus to discuss some of his Dads & Grads gift recommendations. They also discuss mind mapping software and how Bob found his connection for using it. And, they go over some of Bob’s tips for working from...

Sponsors

Visit macpaw.com/podcast to download CleanMyMac X today and use coupon code ACM2020 to receive 5% off. Upon visiting macpaw.com/podcast, click the “buy now” button, then scroll to the bottom of your screen to enter the code before completing your purchase.

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account