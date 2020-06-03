Bryan Chaffin is joined by Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus to discuss some of his Dads & Grads gift recommendations. They also discuss mind mapping software and how Bob found his connection for using it. And, they go over some of Bob’s tips for working from home.

Dads & Grads, Mind Mapping, Work at Home, w/ Bob LeVitus - ACM 531 Bryan Chaffin is joined by Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus to discuss some of his Dads & Grads gift recommendations. They also discuss mind mapping software and how Bob found his connection for using it. And, they go over some of Bob’s tips for working from...