Dave Buys an iPhone XR – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-19

John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about why Dave pre-ordered an iPhone XR, plus they discuss their experiences so far with Shortcuts in iOS 12.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
- Dave bought an iPhone XR
- Our iOS 12 Shortcuts experiences
