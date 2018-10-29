Dave gets an iPhone XR, new iPad and Apple Pencil – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-29

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Dave Hamilton and Jeff Gamet join Kelly Guimont to discuss Dave’s new iPhone and the hints at what to expect tomorrow at the “There’s More in the Making” event.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-10-29: Dave got the iPhone XR, iPad and Apple Pencil speculation

1:59 PM Oct. 29th, 2018 | 00:24:13

Dave Hamilton and Jeff Gamet join Kelly Guimont to discuss Dave’s new iPhone and the hints at what to expect tomorrow at the “There’s More in the Making” event.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account