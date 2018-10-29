Dave gets an iPhone XR, new iPad and Apple Pencil – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-29

Dave Hamilton and Jeff Gamet join Kelly Guimont to discuss Dave’s new iPhone and the hints at what to expect tomorrow at the “There’s More in the Making” event.

