Interview Mac Geek Gab’s Dave Hamilton and John F Braun – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-07

Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet to talk about the origin of the Mac Geek Gab podcast, hosting BBS systems, and Matt Groening TV shows.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-09-07: Dave Hamilton & John F Braun
- Mac Geek Gab podcast
- Dave Hamilton on Twitter
- John F Braun on Twitter
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed