Interview Mac Geek Gab’s Dave Hamilton and John F Braun – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-07

Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet to talk about the origin of the Mac Geek Gab podcast, hosting BBS systems, and Matt Groening TV shows.

TDO 2018-09-07: Dave Hamilton & John F Braun

11:00 AM Sep. 7th, 2018 | 00:22:24

