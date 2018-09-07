Interview Mac Geek Gab’s Dave Hamilton and John F Braun – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-07

Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet to talk about the origin of the Mac Geek Gab podcast, hosting BBS systems, and Matt Groening TV shows.

TDO 2018-09-07: Dave Hamilton & John F Braun Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet to talk about the origin of the Mac Geek Gab podcast, hosting BBS systems, and Matt Groening TV shows.