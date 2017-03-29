Debunking iPhone 8 Touch ID Switch Rumor – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-29

There’s a new report claiming Apple is moving the Touch ID fingerprint scanner to the back of the iPhone 8. Kelly Guimont and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to talk about why they think the report is wrong, plus they have some thoughts on Samsung selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.

