Deep Dive on Apple’s Tax Announcement, Jeff and Bryan Hypocrisy, and Apple Security – ACM 445

Apple made some major announcements about taxes, investments, and the company’s five year plan for contributions to the U.S. economy, and Bryan and Jeff take a deep dive into what it all means. They also examine their own potential for hypocrisy in criticizing Apple’s smarthome strategy. The cap the show with a listener comment about the Mac App Store security bug.
Apple's Tax Announcement, Hypocrisy, Apple Security - ACM 445
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Apple Commits $350 Billion to U.S. Economy Over 5 Years, a Mix Of New and Existing Plans and Taxes
- Apple Could Bring $200 Billion to U.S., But Don’t Start Spending it Just Yet
- Apple Plans to Build Another New Campus
- Apple to Pay $38 Billion in One-Time Repatriation Tax
- Apple Expands Advanced Manufacturing Fund to $5 Billion
- The Mac Observer’s Daily Observations Podcast: OSX/MaMi Malware, CES 2018 Trends from the Outside – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-16
