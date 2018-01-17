Deep Dive on Apple’s Tax Announcement, Jeff and Bryan Hypocrisy, and Apple Security – ACM 445

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Apple made some major announcements about taxes, investments, and the company’s five year plan for contributions to the U.S. economy, and Bryan and Jeff take  a deep dive into what it all means. They also examine their own potential for hypocrisy in criticizing Apple’s smarthome strategy. The cap the show with a listener comment about the Mac App Store security bug.

Apple's Tax Announcement, Hypocrisy, Apple Security - ACM 445

6:27 PM Jan. 17th, 2018 | 01:12:25 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

