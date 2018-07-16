Sometimes it’s time for a deep dive. Today it’s time for three! Listen as your two favorite geeks dive into Photos, NAS (Synology… and more!), and Backups.
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version
MGG 718: Deep Dives: Photos, NAS, & Backups
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 718 for Monday, July 16, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:05 eero Labs Beta Features
- 00:04:39 Albert-Photo Editing
- 00:12:09 John-Sharing Photos in iCloud
- 00:17:41 James-Indexing Cookbooks with OCR
- 00:21:28 Ken-GC-Scanning Words from Pictures on-the-fly
- 00:22:49 Daniel-Photos Launches Funny
- 00:31:58 ?-EP-Olga-Which Synology DiskStation to Buy?
- 00:45:00 Louis-Things I can do with my Synology DiskStation
- 01:02:38 Bruce-Personal offsite backups
- Synology HyperBackup
- hubiC
- Synology C2
- Time Machine Quotas on Synology
- 01:11:40 Todd-Can I clone to a Synology?
- 01:16:27 Karl-BTRFS or EXT4 on a NAS
- 01:23:01 MGG 718 Outtro
