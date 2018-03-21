The Facebook Dance, Autonomous Cars, and our AI Future – ACM 454

Bryan and Jeff discuss the ongoing #deletefacebook discussion and whether it’s a tempest in a teapot. They also talk about autonomous vehicles, regulation, and our future with driverless cars, and also our future with artificial intelligence.

