The Facebook Dance, Autonomous Cars, and our AI Future – ACM 454

Bryan and Jeff discuss the ongoing #deletefacebook discussion and whether it’s a tempest in a teapot. They also talk about autonomous vehicles, regulation, and our future with driverless cars, and also our future with artificial intelligence.
Facebook Dance, Autonomous Cars, AI Future - ACM 454
Bryan and Jeff discuss the ongoing #deletefacebook discussion and whether it’s a tempest in a teapot. They also talk about autonomous vehicles, regulation, and our future with driverless cars, and also our future with artificial intelligence.
Sources referenced in this episode:
- How to Delete Facebook Content in Bulk Using a Chrome Extension
- How to Permanently Delete Your Facebook Account
- Apple Nearly Doubles Autonomous Car Test Fleet to 45 Just Since January
- Understanding Uber’s Autonomous Car Fatality – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-20
- Apple Integrates IBM’s Watson Services into iOS for Images, Models, and Machine Learning
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells