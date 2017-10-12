Discover Card and Apple Pay, Microsoft Office Alternatives – TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-12
Jeff Butts and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to discuss Discover Card’s new Apple Pay perk, plus they look at alternatives to Microsoft Office.
TDO 2017-10-12: Discover Card and Apple Pay
1:29 PM Oct. 12th, 2017 | 00:19:14 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
