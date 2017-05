John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on courts compelling people to divulge their smartphone passcodes, plus they react to Essential’s Home voice assistant appliance.

TDO 2017-05-30: Courts and Protecting Smartphone Passcodes John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on courts compelling people to divulge their smartphone passcodes, plus they react to...