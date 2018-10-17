Dogbot Twerking, Facebook’s Portal into Your Home, Listener Mail – ACM 484

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet make an announcement about ACM. They also talk about the cool horror of BostonDynamics’s twerking dogbot. Oh, and Facebook Portal…please. No. Just, please no. The also take a look at some listener email.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Dogbot Twerking, Facebook Portal, Listener Mail - ACM 484
In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet make an announcement about ACM. They also talk about the cool horror of BostonDynamics’s twerking dogbot. Oh, and Facebook Portal…please. No. Just, please no. The also take a look at some listener email.
Sources referenced in this episode:
- BostonDynamics’s Dog Not Only Opens Doors, It Twerks and Moonwalks
- Facebook Says its Portal Chat Camera Can Spy On You for Targeted Ads
- It turns out that Facebook could in fact use data collected from its Portal in-home video device to target you with ads
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells