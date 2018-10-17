Dogbot Twerking, Facebook’s Portal into Your Home, Listener Mail – ACM 484

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet make an announcement about ACM. They also talk about the cool horror of BostonDynamics’s twerking dogbot. Oh, and Facebook Portal…please. No. Just, please no. The also take a look at some listener email.

