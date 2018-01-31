DOJ/SEC Investigate Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs in 2018 – ACM 447

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

The DOJ and the SEC are investigating Apple’s Throttlegate controversy, and Bryan and Jeff think it won’t go well for Apple. They also talk about Facebook, Google, and social media, and recent comments from philanthropist and political activist George Soros predicting their demise. They close the show with the implications of rumors that say Apple has three Macs coming out this year with Apple coprocessors.

DOJ/SEC Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs - ACM 447

6:20 PM Jan. 31st, 2018 | 01:00:40 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

