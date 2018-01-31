DOJ/SEC Investigate Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs in 2018 – ACM 447

The DOJ and the SEC are investigating Apple’s Throttlegate controversy, and Bryan and Jeff think it won’t go well for Apple. They also talk about Facebook, Google, and social media, and recent comments from philanthropist and political activist George Soros predicting their demise. They close the show with the implications of rumors that say Apple has three Macs coming out this year with Apple coprocessors.
DOJ/SEC Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs - ACM 447
The DOJ and the SEC are investigating Apple’s Throttlegate controversy, and Bryan and Jeff think it won’t go well for Apple. They also talk about Facebook, Google, and social media, and recent comments from philanthropist and political activist George Soros predicting their demise. They close...
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Apple Reportedly Working on 3 Macs with Custom Apple Co-Processors for 2018
- George Soros: Facebook and Google a menace to society
- DOJ, SEC Launch Investigation into Apple’s iPhone Battery Fix
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells