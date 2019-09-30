Reminders change things for third-party apps, too, it seems, especially those that rely on CalDAV. Plus, a Quick Tip or two about typing more efficiently never hurt anyone. This, folks, is what Mac Geek Gab is all about. Listen as John and Dave answer your questions and share your tips to ensure everyone learns at least five new things!
MGG 782: Don't Fear The Reminders
Reminders change things for third-party apps, too, it seems, especially those that rely on CalDAV. Plus, a Quick Tip or two about typing more efficiently never hurt anyone. This, folks, is what Mac Geek Gab is all about. Listen as John and Dave answer your...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com. Check out their new Envoy Pro EX with transfer speeds up to 980MB/s and capacities up to 2TB.
SPONSOR: iFixit. Visit iFixit.com/mgg to fix your Mac today and get $10 off your next $50 fix.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 782 for Monday, September 30, 2019
- 00:01:41 New Phone? Who dis? It’s Mac Geek Gab! Launch the app (please 🙂
- 00:03:05 Rudy Richter from 1P-More details on Safari 13 Extensions
- 00:06:58 Ben-New Reminders vs. CalDAV
- 00:10:19 Jamie-Wine and Crossover won’t run 32-bit Windows Apps in Catalina
- 00:12:03 Make a VM of your Mojave System
- 00:18:22 Lara from BinaryFruit-DriveDx SMART Driver Compatible with Catalina
- 00:20:01 SPONSOR: iFixit. Visit iFixit.com/mgg to fix your Mac today and get $10 off your next $50 fix.
- 00:22:31 QT-Re-Enable Unlock with iPhone on your Apple Watch – “Unlock with iPhone”
- 00:24:25 Craig-QT-Two Ways to Toggle Dark Mode in Control Center
- 00:26:30 QT-Hold down Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to see SSIDs and Devices
- 00:27:42 James-QT-Slide to Type Single Number on iPhone
- 00:29:57 iOS 13.1.1 is out (3 updates in one, 8-day week!)
- 00:32:03 David-iOS 13 Mail Not Reflecting Changes
- 00:34:06 Mike-781-Rolling Back Safari
- 00:36:40 SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com. Check out their new Envoy Pro EX with transfer speeds up to 980MB/s and capacities up to 2TB.
- 00:38:56 Which affordable Apple laptop for me? 2019 MacBook Pro 13″ vs. 2018/2019 MacBook Air
- 00:55:28 This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
- Andrew from Honolulu, Royce from Ewa Beach, Leigh from Hampden, Brinn from Sun City, James from Fredericksburg, Daniel from Weslaco, Martin from Carlsbad, Sharon from Wesley Chapel, Roger Y., Randy from Westport, Jeff from Chesterton, Frank from Tonbridge, James from Melville, Joseph from Marietta, Robert from Columbiana.
- 00:57:40 Randall-Which Mesh if I Want a Web Interface?
- 01:06:01 New $99 dual-band eero
- 01:11:07 Gary#1-Mac is Beach Balling
- 01:18:47 Gary#2-Lighting for MacBreak Weekly Video
- 01:22:35 Peter-CSF-Unclutter Clipboard Manager
- 01:23:49 MGG 782 Outtro
One Comment Add a comment
Listening to this episode now. Contrary to what you said, there is a WiFi 6 version of the Orbi mesh system available for pre-order with availability at the end of October. I agree that it is probably too early to rush to wifi 6; although the Orbi is available for the low, low price of $699.00 for a two node system.