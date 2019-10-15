Sometimes the best thing you can do is to not overthink a solution… and sometimes it happens anyway! Join your two favorite geeks to learn about Catalina tweaks, AirPods tips, iOS scanners, and more. Plus, listen as John and Dave troubleshoot a network issue in real time with just tools available on every Mac!
MGG 784: Don’t Outsmart Yourself
Sometimes the best thing you can do is to not overthink a solution… and sometimes it happens anyway! Join your two favorite geeks to learn about Catalina tweaks, AirPods tips, iOS scanners, and more. Plus, listen as John and Dave troubleshoot a network issue in real...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software is now back in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com
SPONSOR: Ancestry – Learn your family’s rich story, with unique features that give a more complete picture about a person, like events that shaped them, how they made a living, and what they excelled in! Get 20% off your AncestryDNA kit at Ancestry.com/MGG today.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 784 for Tuesday, October 15, 2019
- 00:05:28 SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.
- 00:07:19 Ronald-QT-Stuck Catalina Installation Tip
- 00:11:20 Peter-QT-Use Google Drive in Safari from iPadOS
- 00:13:41 Mark-QT-Monolingual to Trim App Size
- 00:17:26 Diagnosing Packet Loss with the ping tool
- 00:23:11 Bill-QT-Catalina Mail Show Date and Time
- 00:24:51 Paul-QT-Apple TV and AirPods Tip
- 00:28:34 Aaron-Apple Store Quick Tip and Fist Shake
- 00:34:33 CSF-Linksys Aware
- 00:37:20 John-CSF-Carplay Screenshot
- 00:30:52 SPONSOR: Ancestry – Learn your family’s rich story, with unique features that give a more complete picture about a person, like events that shaped them, how they made a living, and what they excelled in! Get 20% off your AncestryDNA kit at Ancestry.com/MGG today.
- 00:41:04 JP-Multiple Home Triggers with Shortcuts
- 00:44:41 Tom-Fusion Drive to SSD
- 00:53:46 Harry-SIM Options for International Travel from USA
- 01:00:30 SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software is now back in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com
- 01:03:48 Kurt-MacBook Air Losing Battery, Not Sleeping
- Setting Energy Saver Preferences on macOS Mojave/High Sierra
sudo pmset -a hibernatemode 25
pmset -g
- Lungo for Mac
- 01:19:00 Bruce-Booting that Mojave Virtual Machine
- Parallels, VMware Fusion, Virtual Box
- 01:23:04 Lisa-iPhone Scanner Apps
- 01:24:56 MGG 784 Outtro