Sometimes the best thing you can do is to not overthink a solution… and sometimes it happens anyway! Join your two favorite geeks to learn about Catalina tweaks, AirPods tips, iOS scanners, and more. Plus, listen as John and Dave troubleshoot a network issue in real time with just tools available on every Mac!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 784: Don’t Outsmart Yourself

4:38 PM Oct. 15th, 2019 | 01:32:26

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software is now back in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com

SPONSOR: Ancestry – Learn your family’s rich story, with unique features that give a more complete picture about a person, like events that shaped them, how they made a living, and what they excelled in! Get 20% off your AncestryDNA kit at Ancestry.com/MGG today.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

